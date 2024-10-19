Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,342 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 365,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,332,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,123 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.84 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.73. The company has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

