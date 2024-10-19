Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 462 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,063 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 143,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 61,257 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $2,127,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the third quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 142,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 20,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.76 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $56.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $228.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,974.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.