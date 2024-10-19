Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 262,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,078,000 after purchasing an additional 31,013 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,757,000 after buying an additional 515,998 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $182.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.09.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

