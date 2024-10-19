Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 262,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,078,000 after purchasing an additional 31,013 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,757,000 after buying an additional 515,998 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $182.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.09.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

