Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.3% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $382.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $384.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.01. The firm has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

