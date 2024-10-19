Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 33,503 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $68,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of VGIT opened at $59.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average is $58.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1851 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

