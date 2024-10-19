Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

TLT opened at $93.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.93. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.