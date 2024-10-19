Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.94 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

