Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.7% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after buying an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,646,000 after purchasing an additional 211,575 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,381,000 after purchasing an additional 70,828 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $392.10 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $393.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $376.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.80. The firm has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
