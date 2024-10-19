Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Trading Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 24,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $22.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 29.66%.
Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
