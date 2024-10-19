Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Trading Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 24,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $22.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 29.66%.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.