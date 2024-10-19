Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MPLX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

MPLX stock opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Mplx has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $45.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.19.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 35.95%. Mplx’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mplx will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 4,274.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 811,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 792,822 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 53.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,826,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after acquiring an additional 639,851 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,825,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $631,435,000 after purchasing an additional 353,324 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,224,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,148,000 after purchasing an additional 255,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Mplx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,200,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,144,000 after purchasing an additional 201,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

