MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.13 and traded as high as $23.64. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 31,532 shares traded.

MS&AD Insurance Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.