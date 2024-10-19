Multibit Price Tops $0.0291 on Top Exchanges (MUBI)

Multibit (MUBI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Multibit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multibit has a total market cap of $27.61 million and $3.17 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Multibit has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Multibit alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000115 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.15 or 0.00251054 BTC.

About Multibit

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge. The official website for Multibit is multibit.exchange.

Multibit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.03001144 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $3,833,951.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multibit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multibit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multibit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multibit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.