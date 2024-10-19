NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
NCC Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23.
About NCC Group
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
