nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Sells $15,680.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $15,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,220. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Gregory Orenstein sold 3,885 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $136,169.25.

On Monday, August 26th, Gregory Orenstein sold 553 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $19,355.00.

nCino Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of nCino stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.59. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.06 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 2,388.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 454,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 436,394 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in nCino during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.18.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

