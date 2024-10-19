nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Sells $15,680.00 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2024

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Free Report) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $15,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,220. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 14th, Gregory Orenstein sold 3,885 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $136,169.25.
  • On Monday, August 26th, Gregory Orenstein sold 553 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $19,355.00.

nCino Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of nCino stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.59. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.06 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 2,388.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 454,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 436,394 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in nCino during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on nCino

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.