Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $200.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

