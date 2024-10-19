Nervos Network (CKB) Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $670.46 million and approximately $23.19 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,268.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.08 or 0.00533305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00110245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008937 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.70 or 0.00235390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00029007 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00027547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00073651 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,768,559,033 coins and its circulating supply is 45,074,801,311 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

