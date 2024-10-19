Net Worth Advisory Group Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after purchasing an additional 52,842 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $56.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average is $54.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

