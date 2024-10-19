Net Worth Advisory Group Acquires New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $228.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.85.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.