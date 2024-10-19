Net Worth Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 8,998 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,083 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 6,352,369 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $284,337,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
RSP opened at $181.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $182.22.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
