Net Worth Advisory Group Buys New Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,259 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $48.18 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average is $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

