Net Worth Advisory Group Invests $1.95 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Net Worth Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691,058 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,678 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.95.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

