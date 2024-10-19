Net Worth Advisory Group Makes New $778,000 Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Net Worth Advisory Group owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,195,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,209,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 569,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 239,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 126,536 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

