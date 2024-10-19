Net Worth Advisory Group Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $723.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $285.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $834.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $916.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $573.86 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

