Net Worth Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Leidos by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $169.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.30 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,689.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Leidos from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.92.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

