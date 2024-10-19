Net Worth Advisory Group Takes $4.40 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Net Worth Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.39 and a 200-day moving average of $110.32. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

