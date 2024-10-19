Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $850.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.38.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $763.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $696.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $654.66. Netflix has a 52-week low of $392.26 and a 52-week high of $766.28. The company has a market cap of $329.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

