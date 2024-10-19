Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Shares Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 138.30 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83). Approximately 308,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 588% from the average daily volume of 44,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.86).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 132.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

