Niza Global Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Niza Global has a total market capitalization of $55,001.61 and approximately $1.27 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Niza Global has traded 117.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Niza Global token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Niza Global Token Profile

Niza Global launched on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,749,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,749,999,954 with 7,100,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00023652 USD and is up 22.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,647,028.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

