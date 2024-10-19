Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0324 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Nokia Oyj has a payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nokia Oyj to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

NOK opened at $4.75 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday. Danske raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

