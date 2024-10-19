Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 29,953 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Northside Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,101,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,953 shares during the period. TCW Strategic Income Fund comprises approximately 0.9% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 464,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,447 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 147,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

TCW Strategic Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.12. 85,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,930. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $5.21.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

TCW Strategic Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

(Free Report)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.