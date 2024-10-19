NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.07 and traded as high as C$5.34. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$5.28, with a volume of 652,436 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWH.UN. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.07.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

