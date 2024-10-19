NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,014 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 8,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $56.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.87.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.74.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

