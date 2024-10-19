NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $3.39 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lowered its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

