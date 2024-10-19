NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $5.40 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.7% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,846,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,478 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,775,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,173,000 after buying an additional 296,017 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,425,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,150,000 after acquiring an additional 906,935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,503,000 after acquiring an additional 397,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527,347 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

