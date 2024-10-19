NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

NovaPoint Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,684 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 905,758 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after buying an additional 470,066 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,027,885 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $72,254,000 after buying an additional 407,981 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 548,975 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $19,560,000 after acquiring an additional 317,031 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,410 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after buying an additional 313,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 363.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,397 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 297,491 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -222.18 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $38.19.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.