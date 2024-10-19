NovaPoint Capital LLC Invests $4.39 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 660,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $170.57 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $170.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

