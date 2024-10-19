NovaPoint Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,635,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000.

XAR opened at $162.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $111.86 and a 52 week high of $163.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.55 and a 200-day moving average of $145.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

