NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 1,770 Shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 685,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 189,731 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Auour Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 86,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares during the period.

BATS HYBL opened at $28.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

