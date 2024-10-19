NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 376 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,998,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2,993.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 557,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 539,494 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,510,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after buying an additional 448,415 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 208.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 516,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after buying an additional 349,129 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

