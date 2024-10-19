NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 6,749 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NovaPoint Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $288.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.05 and its 200-day moving average is $267.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

