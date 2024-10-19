Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and traded as low as $11.76. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 578,383 shares traded.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
