Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Upgraded at Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Obsidian Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$8.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$611.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of C$7.36 and a one year high of C$12.37.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$208.40 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 15.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post 1.5996205 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gordon Malcolm Ritchie bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,890.00. In related news, Director Michael Faust acquired 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.21 per share, with a total value of C$249,654.06. Also, Director Gordon Malcolm Ritchie bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,890.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

