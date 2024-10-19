Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 137,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,331,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $2,975,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $12,547,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 124.2% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 57,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.72.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $51.65 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

