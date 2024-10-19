OKC Token Price Reaches $7.36 on Major Exchanges (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. OKC Token has a market capitalization of $268.53 million and $215,018.24 worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKC Token token can currently be bought for $7.36 or 0.00010804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OKC Token has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OKC Token Profile

OKC Token launched on January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKC Token’s official website is www.okx.com/okc.

Buying and Selling OKC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT Chain (OKT) is a decentralised blockchain platform developed by OKX, featuring high performance, EVM compatibility, and decentralised governance. The OKT token is used for transaction fees, staking, governance, and as an integral part of the DeFi ecosystem on the chain. Star Xu, the founder of OKX, and Joe Zhong, a technologist with a rich background in blockchain, are key figures behind its creation and development.”

