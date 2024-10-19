Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OKTA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Okta stock opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.07, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Okta has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 92,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $8,801,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 92,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $8,801,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $206,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,039.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 343,989 shares of company stock worth $27,806,184. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Okta by 117.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,841,000 after buying an additional 1,227,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,097,000 after acquiring an additional 438,496 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Okta by 18.1% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,989,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,225,000 after acquiring an additional 305,381 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 645,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,527,000 after acquiring an additional 214,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Okta by 62.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,870,000 after acquiring an additional 200,770 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

