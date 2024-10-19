Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $80.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Okta from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -89.07, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Okta has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 92,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $8,801,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $206,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,039.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 92,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $8,801,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,989 shares of company stock worth $27,806,184 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Okta by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,841,000 after buying an additional 1,227,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,097,000 after acquiring an additional 438,496 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Okta by 18.1% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,989,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,225,000 after purchasing an additional 305,381 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 645,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,527,000 after purchasing an additional 214,302 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Okta by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,870,000 after purchasing an additional 200,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

