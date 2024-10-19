OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Shares of OCX opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.34.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,558.46% and a negative return on equity of 149.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 1,315,339 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $3,880,250.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,420,994.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrea S. James purchased 33,670 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,315,339 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $3,880,250.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,420,994.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

