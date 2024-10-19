ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Boosted by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.77.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $98.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

