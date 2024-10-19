Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 99,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 36,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $331.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,349,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $269,261,980.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 992,612,058 shares in the company, valued at $42,096,677,379.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,349,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $269,261,980.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 992,612,058 shares in the company, valued at $42,096,677,379.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,633,120 shares of company stock worth $5,862,871,640. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

