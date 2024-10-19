Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Invests $277,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 221,984 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 40,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 58,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $174.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.49. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

